Star Business Report
Thu Dec 7, 2023 03:34 PM
Last update on: Thu Dec 7, 2023 03:38 PM

Energypac Power Generation suffers losses in FY23

Energypac Power Generation PLC reported losses in the financial year that ended on June 30.

The company said it incurred a loss of Tk 44.88 crore in 2022-23 against a profit of Tk 9.69 crore in the previous financial year.

Thus, the company reported earnings per share of Tk 2.36 in negative for FY23 compared to Tk 0.51 in positive in FY22, according to a filing on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Energypac Power Generation's shares closed unchanged at Tk 34.50 today.

