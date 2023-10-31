Dhaka stocks trade flat amid blockade

The prime indices of Dhaka and Chattogram bourses rose marginally today as investors remained indifferent on the first day of the countrywide blockade enforced by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the top bourse in Bangladesh, edged up 4.4 points, or 0.07 percent, to 6,281 at 1:24 pm.

Turnover stood at Tk 382 crore.

Of the securities, 95 advanced, 48 declined and 161 remained unchanged.

The Caspi, the all-share price index of the Chittagong Stock Exchange, rose 0.8 points, or 0.06 percent, to 1,310.

Of the issues, 43 rose, 26 retreated, and 37 saw no price movement.

The turnover of the port city bourse stood at Tk 2.5 crore at 1:27 pm.

On Saturday, BNP and Jamaat announced the three-day blockade separately in protest of the killings of the opposition activists during Saturday's grand rally and the arrests of opposition party leaders and activists, as well as demanding resignation of the government.