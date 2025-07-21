RMG
Our Correspondent, Gazipur
Mon Jul 21, 2025 12:43 AM
Last update on: Mon Jul 21, 2025 12:49 AM

Workers block road in Gazipur demanding arrears

Photo: Collected

Workers of AA Knit Spin Mills Limited have blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in the Jainabazar area of Sreepur upazila of Gazipur demanding payment of arrears.

Around 7:30pm yesterday, the workers started taking positions on both sides of the highway. As a result, traffic movement in both directions was stopped from that time, leading to severe traffic congestion.

Gazipur Industrial Police Inspector (Inspector) Abdul Latif told The Daily Star around 9:00pm, "The workers took to the road to express their anger over not receiving salary and leave money for the month of June. Around 5,500 workers are working at AA Knit Spin Mills Limited."

He added, "We are contacting the owners for a quick resolution to the workers' demands so that they lift the blockade and traffic can resume normal."

He added that the workers have taken out the factory's chairs and tables, set fire to the highway, and are causing extensive vandalism inside the factory.

Meanwhile, Maona Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ayub Ali said at 9:12 pm, "Due to the workers' blockade, traffic is still blocked on both sides of the highway. Efforts are being made to normalise the situation."

Attempts to contact the factory authorities were unsuccessful.

