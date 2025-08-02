Some factories set up to exploit bank loans, not to produce goods: Sakhawat

Labour and Employment Adviser Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain today said some business owners in Bangladesh have set up factories not to produce goods, but to exploit bank loans and flee abroad -- leaving workers unpaid and factories shut.

"Certain individuals established industrial ventures just to misappropriate funds. They took bank loans, didn't pay the workers, and fled abroad. That's why some factories are now closed. I am not responsible for this," Sakhawat said while speaking to reporters at an event held at the National Occupational Safety and Health Training and Research Institute in Rajshahi Cantonment area.

Earlier, he exchanged views with labour department officials, employees, and trade union leaders, and distributed cheques among workers.

"If factories are closed, how did exports increase by 7–8 percent?" he asked, adding that responsible factory owners continue to operate and take care of their workers.

"Trade unions have become stagnant. One leader is replaced with another without holding elections. Once elected, they want to remain [in that position] for life. This needs to change," he said.

On the issue of workers' protests, the adviser said, "Anyone can take to the streets if they have demands. If I wished, I could do so."

The conference titled, "Occupational Safety and Health Protection of Workers in the Workplace", was organised by the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE).

The adviser also questioned the centralisation of the country's garment industry. "Why are all garment factories in Dhaka, Gazipur, and Narayanganj? Why not in Rajshahi, Rangpur, or Dinajpur? We need to rethink industrial zoning."

The conference was chaired by Inspector General of DIFE, Omar Md Imrul Mohsin. Among others, Labour Secretary AHM Shafiquzzaman; Ron Johnson, technical specialist on Labour Inspection and OSH at International Labour Organization; Labour Reform Commission Chair Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed; Secretary Zaheda Parveen and Professor Rehana Khanam also addressed the event.