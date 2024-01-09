RMG workers protest over new wage board

Garment workers today demonstrated in front of their factories and the Chattogram Export Processing Zone (CEPZ) office gate expressing dissatisfaction over the new wage board.

This week, the workers received salaries for December as per the new wage board finalised by the Bangladesh Export Processing Zone Authority (BEPZA).

Dissatisfied, the workers said most of their salaries did not increase much in the new wage board.

"My salary increased by only Tk 400. It is disappointing," said Aklima Khatun, a junior operator of Jay Jay Mills (Bangladesh) Private Limited.

"Around 95 percent of the workers in our factory are junior operators and so our salaries did not increase much as per the new wage board," said Anwara Begum, a junior operator at CHIC Wings BD Intimates co. Ltd.

"All workers demand an increase of at least Tk 4,000 in the new salary structure," she added.

Workers of several other factories also echoed the same.

Contacted, CEPZ executive director Md Abdus Sobhan said wages for December were paid to the workers of almost 75 percent factories in the CEPZ yesterday as per the newly fixed wage, while the remaining factories will pay the wages in a day or two.

Mentioning that workers are dissatisfied over the new wage board, he said workers of two factories including Pacific Jeans and Jay Jay Mills demonstrated in the morning but later joined work after factory authorities talked to them.

Discussions were ongoing with agitating workers of some other factories, he also said, adding that operations of all factories, except a few, are normal.