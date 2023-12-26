RMG workers protest lay-offs in Narayanganj

RMG workers bring out a procession on Dhaka-Munshiganj road yesterday morning, protesting the decision of Crony Tex Sweater Ltd to lay-off workers from the sweater division due to a decline in work orders. Photo: Star

Hundreds of RMG workers took to the streets yesterday, protesting the announcement of Crony Tex Sweater Ltd to lay-off workers of the sweater division due to a decline in work orders from foreign buyers.

The workers brought out a procession on Dhaka-Munshiganj road in the morning after seeing the notice hanging outside the factory in the BSCIC Industrial Estate in Fatullah area.

The notice said the global economic crisis, affecting Bangladesh as well, has led to a temporary halt in the operations of the company's sweater division. The reduction in orders from buyers has rendered the continuation of factory activities impossible.

"Consequently, the sweater division is under a lay-off, effective from December 24, in accordance with the Bangladesh Labour Act, until new work orders are secured," it read.

However, in the last part of the notice, the factory said the lay-offs will be effective till February 7 and all workers will be compensated as per labour laws.

Meanwhile, workers claimed that the factory owner took the decision without any prior notice, resulting in the sudden unemployment of at least 800 workers.

Md Farid, a factory worker, said, "Upon arriving at the factory today [Monday], we discovered the gate locked with a notice announcing a lay-off."

Shahadat Hossain Sento, president of the Narayanganj unit of the United Federation of Garment Workers, led a gathering of workers at Aliganj High School ground after the procession.

They urged the withdrawal of the announcement.

"Government officials and BKMEA leaders said they will address our concerns within three days. However, if our demands are not met, we will stage a protest on Friday," said Sento.

Contacted, Selim Badsha, officer-in-charge (intelligence) of Industrial Police-4, said, "After the factory announced the lay-off, workers protested it. The authorities are trying to find a solution. Meanwhile, police are working to control the overall situation."

This newspaper could not reach AH Aslam Sunny, managing director of Crony Group, for comments, despite repeated attempts.