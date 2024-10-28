Injured female RMG worker dies in DMCH

A female garment worker succumbed to her injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital yesterday after being injured allegedly from police firing during a recent protest demanding arrears in Ashulia.

Champa Khatun, 25, passed away around 7:30am while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Another female worker, Morsheda Begum, 35, who was injured during the same protest is undergoing treatment there.

Confirming Champa's death, Inspector Md Faruk, in-charge of police outpost at DMCH, said she had sustained gunshot wounds to her abdomen, chest, and hands.

The incident happened on Wednesday around 11:00am in front of the Generation Knit Fashion Company in the Narsinghpur area of Ashulia.

Injured workers alleged that authorities of the factory suddenly announced the closure of operations about a month-and-a-half ago, leaving thousands of workers in distress.

For the past three days, workers from the factory and several other factories had been protesting, demanding payment of their wages and benefits for the last three months.

However, they claimed that no response was received from the management.

On Wednesday morning, the workers resumed their protests.

Workers alleged that at one point, police opened fire on the demonstrators, injuring three persons.

Champa's brother Md Swapan said their family hails from Ahmedpur village in Pirganj upazila of Rangpur district.

Champa worked as a sewing operator and lived in the Diakhali area of Ashulia with her husband Md Mithu and their daughter.