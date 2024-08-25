Travel restrictions on bank MDs withdrawn

The restrictions on managing directors (MDs) and chief executive officers (CEOs) from travelling abroad have been withdrawn.

They can now travel abroad without prior approval from the Bangladesh Bank, said a central bank notice issued recently.

Previously, MDs and CEOs of banks had to take approval from the central bank 10 days prior to travelling abroad.

In case of mandatory travel abroad for MDs and CEOs of banks, they can now take approval from their respective board of directors or concerned authorities.

However, MDs and CEOs will have to inform the details of the officials in charge during their absence to the central bank 10 days before they travel.