TCB signs MoU with ‘Prodintorg’ to import essentials from Russia

The state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) and the JSC Foreign Economic Corporation 'Prodintorg', a Russian state-owned joint stock company under the Ministry of Agriculture of Russia, today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the import of daily essentials.

TCB Chairman Brigadier General M Ariful Hasan and 'Prodintorg' General Director Andrey Golovanov signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations at the Bangladesh Secretariat, according to a press release.

State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu said the MoU with Russia would help ensure food security.

According to a note sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh by the Russian Embassy in Dhaka in June 2023, "Prodintorg" expressed its interest to supply essential items like turmeric, chickpeas, lentil and sunflower to Bangladesh, it said in the press release.

Alexander Mantysky, Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh, Tapan Kanti Ghosh, senior secretary of the commerce ministry, and other senior officials were also present at the event.