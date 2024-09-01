Regulator opens probe into Beximco’s sukuk, bonds in new blow to Salman F Rahman

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) today formed a five-member committee to investigate alleged irregularities related to the issuance of two bonds by Beximco.

The bonds are Beximco Green Sukuk Al Istisna and IFIC Guaranteed Sreepur Township Green Zero Coupon Bond.

According to a decision at the BSEC commission meeting, the BSEC said the panel will also investigate the issuance and selection of Bashundhara Group's ABG Ltd as the strategic partner of the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

The committee, led by Zia Uddin Ahmed, chairman of Terra Resources International Investment & Marketing Services Inc, USA, has 60 days to submit the investigation report.