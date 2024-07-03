Rangs eMart brings new LG OLED C3 series

Rangs eMart is going to introduce nine new models of televisions from LG's latest series in Dhaka today.

The TVs will be launched at a grand event at the Gulshan-2 showroom of Rangs eMart, a sister concern of Rancon Holdings Ltd.

LG Electronics Regional CEO Jae Seung Kim, Managing Director in Singapore Sung Hoo Chung, Managing Director in Bangladesh Yongil Ko, and Group Managing Director of Rancon Romo Rouf Chowdhury are expected to be present at the launch.

Yamin Sharif Chowdhury, divisional director of Rangs eMart, said: "Rangs eMart is constantly delivering products with advanced technology and features to customers. Moreover, LG's products are popular in Bangladesh's market. I believe these new models of TVs will satisfy customers."

The new lineup spans four series, namely the all-new LG OLED C3 series, the full range of the LG Nano series, the QNED80 series, and the UR8050 series.

In a statement, Rangs eMart said it was excited to bring these state-of-the-art LG TVs to the Bangladeshi market, continuing its commitment to provide high-quality, advanced technology products to customers.

The OLED C3 series offers advanced features such as OLED display technology, Alpha Nine Generation Five AI processor, webOS smart TV platform, Think AI, voice control, HDMI port with gaming features, USB port, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.

The QNED series utilises a quantum nanoshell display technology and LED backlighting technology. It also incorporates the Alpha Seven Generation Four AI Processor, enhancing sharpness, clarity, and picture colour.

The NANO 75 series offers the latest in TV technology. These TVs come with the webOS smart TV platform, Think AI, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa.

The UR8050 series features 4K UHD resolution, a quad-core processor, HDR support, webOS smart TV platform, AI picture, and AI sound technology.

Rangs eMart also has the world's largest OLED TV which is LG's 97-inch OLED TV and is only available in its store.

Rangs eMart is a distribution partner of renowned global brands like Samsung, Hitachi, LG, Toshiba, Whirlpool, Panasonic, and Phillips. It has 36 retail outlets, 25 exclusive dealers and more than 100 multi-brand dealers' outlets, according to its website.