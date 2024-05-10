PM asks state-run firms to go public

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday directed the Finance Division under the finance ministry to take steps in order to get state-run companies listed on the stock market.

She also directed the secretary to the finance ministry to analyse and identify which of the companies were eligible to get listed.

The directive came at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) at its premises, Satyajit Karmaker, senior secretary to the Planning Division under the planning ministry, told journalists afterwards.

"It is an important decision which will make the companies competitive," said Planning Minister Abdus Salam.

After getting listed, the companies will try to reduce their operating costs of their own accord, he said.

The minister cited the example of state-run Chhatak Cement Company in Sunamganj, which has been incurring losses for a long time.

The nearly 90-year-old company's ageing machinery has an annual production capacity of just 200 to 300 tonnes. In contrast there are now 37 private cement factories in Bangladesh, all established in the past two decades or so, having a total annual production capacity of 58 million tonnes against a demand of 35 million tonnes.

Getting listed will help turn state-run companies into responsible, efficient and competitive entities, Salam said, adding that if the companies can grow, they can take up upgradation projects using their own earnings.

At present, there are 22 state-owned entities listed in the country's stock market.

The last to get listed was Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company in 2012.

Last year, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission identified 29 state-run companies which were eligible to go public.

Over the years the government has intermittently tried to get state-run companies listed, to little effect, due to opposition from officials and even the boards of directors of the companies.

Stock market analysts have been demanding that profit-making state-run companies get listed for a long time. For one thing, it will ensure good stocks in the market alongside funds for the government through the sale of shares.