Online return filing a must for certain govt officials

In a major push toward automation, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) yesterday made the online filing of tax returns mandatory for government officials under tax zones of the Dhaka, Narayanganj and Gazipur city corporations.

Also, the tax authority said all bankers, officials of mobile network operators and five multinational companies must file their returns electronically for the current assessment year, according to a statement by the NBR.

The five multinationals are Unilever Bangladesh Ltd, British American Tobacco Bangladesh Company Ltd, Marico Bangladesh Ltd, Berger Paints Bangladesh and Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) PLC.

"We want to establish a contactless NBR. Hence, there is no alternative to automation in our drive toward the creation of a harassment-free tax environment," said a top official of the NBR.

The tax authority took the decision as the filing of tax returns by individual taxpayers crossed 1 lakh since the NBR relaunched the online portal for submissions early last month to make the system user-friendly.

The NBR received 5 lakh tax returns online in the last assessment year of 2023-24 and it aims to double the electronic tax filing to 10 lakh this year.

The NBR official said they would aim to bring all the salaried persons in the public and private sector under compulsory return filing online.

"Automation is a major means to ensure transparency. We are increasing the capacity of our online system to accommodate all tax returns," he said.

The NBR said taxpayers have been able to prepare and file their income and wealth statement online and submit the returns. They can also pay tax by using cards, internet and mobile financial services.

Taxpayers can get copies of the submitted returns, acknowledgment receipts, income tax receipts and take a printout of Taxpayers Identification Number (TIN) online, said the NBR.

Bangladesh has more than one crore registered taxpayers, but the tax administration received 44 lakh tax returns in the assessment year 2023-24.