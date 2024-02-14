NRB Bank MD resigns

The managing director and CEO of NRB Bank has stepped down citing personal reasons.

Mamoon Mahmood Shah sent his resignation letter to Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman, chairman of the private commercial lender, on January 21 stating that he was unable to continue working at the bank.

"I was feeling uncomfortable at the bank, so I resigned," Shah told The Daily Star yesterday.

When asked what the reasons were for the discomfort, he did not elaborate over the phone.

However, a senior official of the bank, requesting anonymity, said Shah resigned over some internal disputes centring loan disbursements.

Shah had joined NRB Bank as an additional managing director in 2019. The fourth-generation bank started its operations on August 4, 2013.

Currently, Deputy Managing Director Md Shakir Amin Chowdhury is serving as the acting managing director of the bank, according to the website of NRB Bank.

Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman did neither receive calls nor respond to an SMS on his phone yesterday.

At the end of December last year, the bank had Tk 299.26 crore in default loans, which was 5 percent of its total disbursed loans.

In 2022, the bank had Tk 148.28 crore in bad loans, which was 3.01 percent of its disbursed loans, showed the BB data.

At least four managing directors of private banks resigned in the last couple of months.

However, two returned to work following interventions by Bangladesh Bank.