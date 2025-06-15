Mahmud new BGMEA president

Mahmud Hasan Khan has been elected president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) unopposed, as the election board did not find any other candidate.

The election board also declared seven other vice-presidents for the association for the 2025–27 tenure, according to a statement from the board.

The seven are: Salim Rahman, first vice-president; Inamul Haq Khan, senior vice-president; Mijanur Rahman, vice-president for finance; Md Rezwan Selim, Vidiya Amrit Khan, Md Sehab Udduza Chowdhury, and Mohammad Rafique Chowdhury.

The newly elected members will take charge of the BGMEA on June 16, Mahmud Hasan Khan said.

Earlier, the biennial election of the BGMEA was held on May 31 simultaneously in Dhaka and Chattogram, where Mahmud Hasan Khan led the Forum panel, which won 31 out of 35 posts of directors.

The Sammilito Parishad panel, the other contending group, won one post in Dhaka and three in Chattogram.

The association's last election was held in March 2024, but its president, SM Mannan Kochi, resigned in October that year after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

In October last year, the government appointed Md Anwar Hossain as the BGMEA administrator to oversee the election.