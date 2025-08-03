LG eyes green growth with RANCON partnership

LG Electronics is set to expand its presence in the country's energy-efficient air solutions market through a strategic partnership with RANCON Group, company officials announced yesterday.

To mark the collaboration, senior executives from LG's global and regional leadership visited RANGS eMART showroom in Gulshan of Dhaka. The visit was aimed at evaluating the market's readiness for LG's environmentally friendly and energy-saving air solutions and deepening ties with its long-standing partner RANCON.

At a formal event in the capital, Jaesung Lee, president of LG Eco Solution Company, unveiled the brand's latest range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) products designed specifically for Bangladesh.

"In response to the rapidly evolving needs of Bangladesh's residential and commercial sectors, we are introducing a solution that not only ensures effective temperature control but also sets new benchmarks in energy efficiency, indoor air quality, and intelligent system management," said Lee.

The company's offerings under LG Eco Solution include room air conditioners, conversion-type units, industrial chillers, and air purifiers. Company officials said these products have been tailored to suit the environmental and climatic conditions of Bangladesh.

Highlighting the country's potential as a key growth market, Lee noted its demographic advantage and appetite for innovation. "Bangladesh is not only defined by its large population, but also by its unmatched passion and enthusiasm for progress," he said.

He also expressed confidence in the strength of their local partner. "During our meeting today, I saw that the RANCON Group has the strength and reliability to grow alongside LG Eco Solution. We look forward to building a strong and sustainable future together."

Romo Rouf Chowdhury, group managing director of RANCON Group, said, "In this era of technology and sustainability, partnering with a global brand like LG is a significant milestone for us. RANCON is committed to offering modern and impactful solutions to its customers."

"RANCON is committed to introducing advanced, efficient, and impactful solutions that not only meet the evolving needs of our customers but also contribute to the greater good of society. Together with LG, we aim to deliver products and services that elevate the standard of living," he added.

"We look forward to building a cleaner, more comfortable, and more sustainable future for Bangladesh," Chowdhury said.

The partnership is aligned with Bangladesh's push for industrial advancement and greener technologies, particularly the adoption of energy-efficient systems.

Globally known for its eco-friendly innovations, South Korea's LG Electronics has now officially launched its complete air solutions range in partnership with RANCON Group in Bangladesh.

The delegation included Seok Hoon Jang, president of RAC Business; Yeon Wook Jung, head of India Sales and Marketing; Kun Ho Lee, president of LG Electronics Singapore; and Gerald Chun, managing director of LG Electronics Singapore, Bangladesh Branch. Several other senior LG officials were also present.

From the RANCON side, attendees included Farhana Karim, managing director, and Yamin Sharif Chowdhury, divisional director of RANCON Electronics, along with other top executives.

Now available through a single trusted platform managed by RANCON, LG's advanced air systems bring cutting-edge technology to a wide range of users in Bangladesh, from homes to commercial spaces.

Featuring inverter technology, LG's air conditioners offer rapid cooling, low noise levels, and significant energy savings. They are designed to maintain steady, comfortable indoor temperatures across diverse climate conditions.

LG's chiller and Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) systems combine energy-efficient performance with modular design and smart controls, making them ideal for managing climate in large-scale infrastructure.

The air purifiers, fitted with HEPA filters and Plasmaster Ionizer technology, are built to remove dust, allergens, and airborne germs, helping to maintain a clean and healthy indoor environment throughout the day.