ICC joins coalition of global businesses for ocean sustainability

The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) has joined a coalition of over 80 businesses and organisations from 25 countries in a Business Call to Action ahead of the 2025 United Nations Ocean Conference in Nice, France.

The joint statement—backed by companies representing over €600 billion in turnover and more than 2 million employees—urges both private and public sector leaders to enhance cooperation and step up efforts to conserve and sustainably use ocean resources, according to a press release.

The initiative highlights the deep interconnection between land and sea, underscoring how the health of coastal and marine ecosystems is essential to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It calls on businesses to contribute to ocean science, reduce environmental impacts, integrate ocean health into their climate strategies, and invest in sustainable blue economy solutions.

Meanwhile, policymakers are urged to pursue ambitious, science-based policies, implement international agreements, and recognise the interlinkages between the ocean, nature, and climate.

Specific demands include investing in ocean research, supporting science-policy interfaces, enabling adaptation to sea-level rise, and developing innovative financing tools to support marine sustainability.

The Business Call to Action is convened by major international organisations, including the ICC, United Nations Global Compact, World Economic Forum, We Mean Business Coalition, Business for Nature, Mouvement des Entreprises de France, UN Global Compact Network France, and the Association française des Entreprises pour l'Environnement.