How our lives are interwoven by the internet

The internet has revolutionised communication, allowing the general public to spread messages to the world with the click of button and by ensuring that business deals can be completed in minutes by facilitating the easy transfer of documents.

At present, the internet is so ubiquitous that life crawls to a standstill without it. Essential services such as customs procedures and port operations are severely hindered while the general public is left without entertainment, access to money or online services. The recent internet blackout shows how it has impacted our lives.

PERSONAL AND SOCIAL LIFE

Banking, cash transfer and cash withdrawal from ATMs

Ride-sharing services

Online purchase and delivery

Facebook-based small businesses

Food delivery and cloud kitchen

Online news consumption

Digital communication, including email, WhatsApp and Messenger

Social communication/networking

All kinds of ticketing, including air, rail and metro rail tickets

Tourism and hotel booking

Bill payment

Online education, information gathering/study

Hospital services managed by software

Online multimedia and streaming services

Online games

Online payments of utility bills

Mobile top-up

Talk-time and mobile data purchase

We have our own logistic support by which we can perform all our activities, from production to delivery across the country, with the help of the internet. But if there is no internet, the whole system collapses. — RN Paul Managing director of RFL Group

BUSINESS LIFE