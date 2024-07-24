How our lives are interwoven by the internet
The internet has revolutionised communication, allowing the general public to spread messages to the world with the click of button and by ensuring that business deals can be completed in minutes by facilitating the easy transfer of documents.
At present, the internet is so ubiquitous that life crawls to a standstill without it. Essential services such as customs procedures and port operations are severely hindered while the general public is left without entertainment, access to money or online services. The recent internet blackout shows how it has impacted our lives.
PERSONAL AND SOCIAL LIFE
Banking, cash transfer and cash withdrawal from ATMs
- Ride-sharing services
- Online purchase and delivery
- Facebook-based small businesses
- Food delivery and cloud kitchen
- Online news consumption
- Digital communication, including email, WhatsApp and Messenger
- Social communication/networking
- All kinds of ticketing, including air, rail and metro rail tickets
- Tourism and hotel booking
- Bill payment
- Online education, information gathering/study
- Hospital services managed by software
- Online multimedia and streaming services
- Online games
- Online payments of utility bills
- Mobile top-up
- Talk-time and mobile data purchase
We have our own logistic support by which we can perform all our activities, from production to delivery across the country, with the help of the internet. But if there is no internet, the whole system collapses.
BUSINESS LIFE
- Customs assessment of import and export goods and clearance at ports
- Software-based business management
- Local and international business communication (Placement of orders, delivery and others)
- LC opening and settlement
- Stock market trading
- Freelancing
- Online news presentation
- Data collection and verification
- Business process outsourcing
- Visa processing
- Digital advertisements
- Enterprise resource planning-based business management
