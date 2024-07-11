Govt to buy 30,000 tonnes of diesel from India, LNG from spot market

Diesel will cost Tk 273.67 crore, LNG Tk 583.56 crore

Star Business Report

The cabinet committee on government procurement today approved the purchase of 30,000 tonnes of diesel from India and one cargo liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the spot market through Switzerland's TotalEnergies.

According to the meeting minutes, diesel will be purchased from India's Numaligarh Refinery Limited between July and December this year through the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline at a cost of Tk 273.67 crore.

M/S TotalEnergies Gas and Power Ltd will supply the LNG cargo at Tk 583.56 crore, where per unit (MMBtu) will cost at $12.58, which was $13.56 last month.

Besides, the committee approved the purchase of different kinds of refined oil under different agreements with Oman, China, Malaysia, Thailand, UAE and Indonesia worth Tk 16,484 crore.

Every year, Bangladesh consumes around 50 lakh tonnes of diesel and Petrobangla purchases 12-15 cargoes of LNG from international spot market.