Four new products set to get GI status

The Department of Patents, Designs and Trademarks (DPDT) today published journals approving four products with geographical indication (GI) status.

These products are Haribhanga mangoes from Rangpur, Agar from Moulvibazar, Agar-Attar, also known as Agar oil, from Moulvibazar, and the sweetmeat Monda from Muktagacha, according to a Ministry of Industries press release.

Products are granted the GI tag when they have unique characteristics that help identify their country of origin, being definable by the materials, climate and culture with which they were made.

This in effect highlights the traditions and reputation of products made within a particular area or country, helping fetch higher prices compared to similar products manufactured elsewhere.

As a branch of intellectual property rights, the GI tag ensures that marketing rights and legal protection is reserved for the countries of origin of certified products.

This recognition is provided by the DPDT of the industries ministry in accordance with rules set by the World Intellectual Property Organization.

The Geographical Indication (Registration and Protection) Act 2013 aims to grant intellectual property protection for goods made using ingenuity and traditional knowledge of local producers.

The Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation had applied to the DPDT to secure GI certification for Jamdani, a fine muslin textile mostly used for making saris, on September 1, 2015.

Jamdani, which has been produced for centuries in Narayanganj, then became the country's first GI certified product in 2016.