Floor price lifted for 3 more firms as index keeps rising

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has lifted the floor price for three more companies—Anwar Galvanizing, Orion Pharmaceuticals and Renata—amid a rising trend of the key index.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), edged up 23 points, or 0.37 percent, to close at 6,346 yesterday.

The index has gone up in the last seven days, advancing 267 points, or 4 percent. This prompted the BSEC to withdraw the floor price for the three companies yesterday. The order comes into effect today.

According to a notice from the regulator, the floor price for British American Tobacco Bangladesh, Grameenphone and Robi Axiata will be lifted from their next record date, the day on which a company finalises the list of shareholders eligible for its forthcoming dividend distribution.

The commission has not said anything when the floor price for Meghna Petroleum, Beximco Ltd, BSRM Ltd, KPCL, Shahjibazar Power, and Islami Bank Bangladesh will go.

In July 2022, the commission set the floor price, which is the lowest price at which a stock can be traded, for every share to halt the free-fall of the indices amid uncertainties brought on by the lingering fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Last month, the regulator withdrew the floor from all stocks except 35. The list was narrowed further later.

Yesterday, Aftab Automobiles gained the highest among the shares that traded on the DSE, surging 10 percent. Nurani Dyeing and debutant Best Holdings also rose 10 percent each.

Central Pharmaceuticals shares grew 9.96 percent and Fu-Wang Ceramic Industries jumped 9.95 percent.

Khulna Paper & Printing posted the sharpest decline, falling 7.57 percent. Miracle Industries dipped 6.87 percent, IFIL Islamic Mutual Fund One shed 5.88 percent, SEML FBLSL Growth Fund lost 5.26 percent, and Delta Spinners was down 5.12 percent.

Central Pharmaceuticals was the most-traded stock on the day, with its shares worth Tk 83 crore changing hands. BD Thai Aluminum witnessed a turnover of Tk 56 crore and Fu-Wang Food Tk 55 crore.

The Caspi, the broad index of the Chittagong Stock Exchange, added 70 points, or 0.39 percent, to 18,102.