FBCCI urges army to beef up security

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has sought cooperation from the army to prevent extortion and strengthen security around industries and business establishments.

The apex trade body also demanded a business-friendly environment in the country, according to a press release of the chamber.

A delegation made the demands during a courtesy call on army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman at the Army Headquarters in Dhaka.

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam thanked Bangladesh Army for conducting various activities and patrolling industrial areas to ensure safety.

The army chief said, "We will properly fulfill the responsibility to ensure the security of all citizens as well as the business community of the country."

He said Bangladesh Army is always active so that the local and foreign investors can carry out commercial activities without any hindrance.

He urged the business community to cooperate with law enforcement agencies by providing information if any industrial establishment is subject to any kind of threat.

Former FBCCI presidents Mahbubur Rahman, Abdul Awal Mintoo, Mir Nasir Hossain, AK Azad and Md Jashim Uddin were also present at the event.

Tapan Chowdhury, managing director of Square Pharmaceuticals, Ashraf Ahmed, president of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, acting president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, and Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, were also present.

Business establishments were hit hard by the anti-discrimination protests, which began in July.

As violence flared, their production units were shuttered for a number of days in phases while transportation of goods was almost completely disrupted.

The law and order deteriorated further following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5.

In the aftermath, trade and business establishments started to be targeted by extortionists and vandals.

Multiple entrepreneurs voiced that they were being targeted by extortionists, who often threatened to set their offices and production units on fire.

The army chief assured the business leaders that the Bangladesh Army will stay beside them by providing security to their factories and industrial areas, according to an ISPR press release.

On August 9, an industrial security cell was formed by the Bangladesh Army in a bid to ensure security in the industrial areas amid the volatile situation.

Under the auspices of the security cell, the factories which were temporarily shut down reopened with the help of Industrial Police, RAB and BGB.

Bangladesh Army's efforts will continue to keep the wheels of the economy rolling and ensure the security of the industrial areas, the press release said.