Engage public, private sectors in push for ease of doing business: MCCI

Engagement of both public and private sectors is important for the successful implementation of measures to improve ease of doing business, said a top leader of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka (MCCI) yesterday.

Only the government can coordinate the involvement of both sides in this initiative, said MCCI President Kamran Tanvirur Rahman at the chamber's first quarterly luncheon at the MCCI office in the capital's Motijheel.

MCCI members, businesspeople, importers, exporters, trade body leaders and top officials of different companies participated in the meeting.

Rahman also urged the government to take measures to ensure the cost of doing business reduces.

The MCCI president added that the government has already taken some measures to reduce the cost of doing business, such as by launching One Stop Service (OSS), and extending the tenure of trade licences from one year to five years.

However, a few issues require urgent steps, such as the amendment of the Companies Act in order to make the over three decade-old law time-befitting.

The MCCI chief also praised the commerce ministry's "one village one product" initiative, saying it would expedite diversification of exports and generate employment, especially for women.

In his speech, Rahman also suggested the government take measures to sell goods at low prices among the low-income population and to reduce the duty on the import of basic commodities so that prices of those items come down in the domestic market.

Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman and CEO of Pran-RFL Group, suggested the government engage the private sector in arresting the high inflationary pressure on consumers.

He also urged the government to relax the rules for operation of bond licences.

Shafiqur Rahman Bhuiyan, president of Bangladesh Auto Biscuit and Bread Manufacturers Association, suggested the government allow the import of commodities when prices of any item soars so that a section of traders cannot make hefty profits by capitalising on the situation.

Mirza Nurul Ghani Shovon, president of The National Association of Small and Cottage Industries of Bangladesh, suggested the revival of a private sector council under the commerce ministry for regular consultations.

Mohammad Shahjahan, a jute trader, suggested effective implementation of the mandatory use of jute in sack manufacturing. He also sought negotiations with India for the removal of an anti-dumping duty on the export of jute and jute goods to India.

Former MCCI president Nihad Kabir suggested effective measures for export diversification of products.

She categorically urged the government to create an international-standard effluent treatment plant so the local leather and leather goods exporters can easily obtain certification, enabling them to get better prices from international customers.

She also suggested officials of the consumers' right protection agency refrain from harassing genuine businesspeople and instead focus on punishing dishonest traders.

She observed that enhanced cooperation is needed between the commerce ministry and the National Board of Revenue.

IT manufacturers suggested easing the rules on export of IT and services.

MCCI Vice-President Habibullah N Karim urged the government to strengthen a World Trade Organization cell under the commerce ministry and engage private sector experts to improve negotiation skills to secure better deals with different countries and realise trade benefits.

State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu said the state-owned Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) may be used for the export of goods, not only for imports and distribution.

The government has also been working to promote sectors, including leather and leather goods, jute, pharmaceuticals and handicrafts, for export diversification, he said.

A government website on essentials and agricultural products will be launched on March 1 so consumers can see real-time prices of goods, thereby curbing the price manipulation, he said.

Price tags on bags of rice will also be placed from March 1 to curb price manipulation, he added.

The consumers' right protection agency must also be accompanied by leaders of the markets concerned when they go for market monitoring, Titu said, adding that the prices of imported goods must be reasonable.