Dhaka stocks declined in the morning trade for the second consecutive session today as sales pressure dominated the bourse.

The DSEX, benchmark index on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), fell 4.53 points to 5,773.23 as of 11:16am.

The rest of the indices declined too. Of the issues, 148 rose, 163 dropped and 67 remained unchanged.

Turnover, a major indicator of the liquidity flow in the market, stood at Tk 170.61 crore.