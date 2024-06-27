Deals next month with India, Myanmar for commodity import

Bangladesh is going to sign agreements with India and Myanmar for importing essential commodities round the year to sell those among local consumers at affordable prices, State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu said yesterday.

The agreements might be signed by next month, Titu said at a discussion with the members of the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum held at the secretariat in Dhaka.

The commodities will be brought in from Myanmar and India, as they produce a lot of agricultural products, the state minister also said.

Titu also said his government has been working to increase the number of border haats along the border of Bangladesh and India so that the consumers of remote areas of the two nations can do trade easily.

The state minister said the government has been working to improve trade with Thailand so the trade of the country also increases with the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

A business delegation from Thailand is scheduled to visit Bangladesh in July and another delegation is scheduled to come to the country in August led by the Thai commerce minister.