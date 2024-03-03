BYD’s flagship electric vehicle launched in Bangladesh

BYD Auto Co Ltd, the world's biggest EV-maker, has launched its flagship model, the BYD Seal, in Bangladesh, paving the way to explore electric vehicles and embrace sustainable living practices in the country.

CG-Runner Bangladesh, an authorised distributor of BYD, introduced two variants of the sedan yesterday at its showroom on Shahid Tajuddin Ahmed Sarani in Tejgaon.

The premium variant of the Seal can travel 570 kilometres (rear-wheel drive) at full charge while the performance variant provides a mileage of 520-kilometres (all-wheel drive).

The BYD Seal, which is equipped with a battery capacity of 83 kilowatt hours, integrates a suite of state-of-the-art technologies, including their e-platform 3.0, innovative CTB (cell-to-body) technology, blade battery and iTAC (intelligent torture adaptation control).

It also has a slanted roofline, panoramic glass roof, short rear deck, waterdrop mirrors, wave waistline, and LED lights.

CG-Runner Bangladesh will also introduce electric SUVs, buses, trucks, and other vehicles produced by the Chinese automaker in phases, according to its officials.

The 8,400-square-foot showroom will accommodate five cars at a time.

In a press release, CG Runner BD Ltd said Bangladesh's government envisions phasing out traditional fossil fuel-powered cars and introducing electric vehicles instead to tackle carbon emissions.

"But the adoption of electric vehicles is still in the early phase owing to a lack of EVs in the domestic market. This step will help in EV adoption in the country," it said.

Hours before the launch of the electric vehicle, Salman F Rahman, the private industries and investment adviser to the prime minister, inaugurated the showroom.

Addressing the event, Rahman said the government wants 30 percent of the vehicles in the nation to be powered by electricity by 2030 as part of its vision for a Smart Bangladesh by 2041.

"For that to happen, it's important that electric vehicles are made available in the country so that people can make smart choices and buy EVs. For this reason, I welcome BYD's move to open its first showroom in the country," Rahman said.

The showroom will house two charging stations (AC and DC), to be installed inside for the convenience of BYD car owners, according to the press release.

CG Runner BD Ltd is planning to open more showrooms and service centres in the near future so that the adoption of EVs can be expedited, it said.