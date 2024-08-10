BB asks banks to disallow cash withdrawals over Tk 2 lakh

Economy
Star Business Report 
Sat Aug 10, 2024 11:15 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 10, 2024 11:21 PM

The Bangladesh Bank today asked banks to disallow cash withdrawals over Tk 2 lakh during the upcoming week due to a lack of security amid the ongoing volatility.

A senior official of the central bank confirmed the matter to The Daily Star.

The central bank also instructed banks to monitor transactions through cheques and stop any suspicious transactions.

"Due to security problems in terms of transporting cash to bank branches, please do not allow withdrawals of cash of more than 2 lakh in the upcoming week,"read a letter sent by the central bank.

 

