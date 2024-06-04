Banks asked to beef up security measures

Bangladesh Bank yesterday issued a circular directing all scheduled banks in the country to ensure adequate security at their bank branches.

The central bank said some banks are not taking enough security measures at their business centres despite its previous instructions to this end.

The central bank's latest directive came amid security concerns at the branches of scheduled banks after about 149 bhori of gold ornaments (1,738g) belonging to a client went missing from a locker of Islami Bank Bangladesh's Chawkbazar branch in Chattogram on May 29.

Earlier on November 20 last year, the BB asked the scheduled banks to set up CCTV cameras or spy cameras at the entrances, inside and outside of their branches and instructed them to connect those security devices to their central information network, according to the circular.

The banks were also directed to keep the security devices running round the clock.

Besides, the central bank asked the lenders to give necessary instruction to the branches so that they provide CCTV footage to the nearby police stations if necessary.

The banks have also been directed to deploy additional numbers of armed security guards and to arrange appropriate training for them.

Despite the directives, some banks have not complied with the instructions to ensure security at their branches, the central bank said.

Bangladesh Bank also said it has already informed banks that have lax security measures at their branches.