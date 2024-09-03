Auditors stage sit-in at Hisab Bhaban over promotion

Auditors stage a sit-in in front of the Hisab Bhaban in the capital’s Segunbagicha yesterday. Photo: Sukanta Halder

Around 300 ‍auditors employed by the Office of the Controller General of Accounts and its subordinate offices staged a sit-in, demanding that they be promoted from the 11th to 10th grade under the pay scale.

The scene unfolded in front of the Hisab Bhaban in the capital's Segunbagicha yesterday.

Mohammad Al Amin, one of the demonstrating auditors, said that Asif Nazrul, the law adviser to the interim government, had agreed to promote auditors from the 11th grade to 10th grade last month.

But the promotions have been delayed due to some unknown reasons, he added, saying they wanted the decision to be implemented soon.

"A legal battle over the promotion has been going on since 2015. Finally, we won. But a group of government officials with bad intentions has now put the issue on hold," he said.

Manfat Shifir, another auditor, said that a letter was sent to the Finance Division on August 25, urging it to take steps in line with the law adviser's consent.

"But no action has been taken in this regard so far. This is very disappointing. We have fought over this for a long time. Being stuck like this at the last stage is unacceptable."