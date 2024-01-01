2024 could be a year of growth

Like the outgoing year, 2024 could be a challenging year but it will also offer immense opportunities to Bangladesh's corporate sector to post growth, said eminent industrialist M Anis Ud Dowla.

In an interview with The Daily Star, the chairman of ACI Group said, "The country's development has been remarkable amid difficulties."

"Infrastructural development has been quite remarkable. Overall, if we look at the GDP growth and per capita income growth, all these have been very positive."

The former president of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce & Industry said the country had experienced shock from the foreign exchange shortage.

"I think the issue of foreign exchanges has been managed and other financial issues are being addressed. Overall, we are very upbeat about 2024."

"Hopefully, the next elections will be peaceful and participatory. And after the election, stability will be attained. So, I am quite hopeful for the future. Bangladeshis are smart people."

Talking about the economy, he said 2023 had been difficult.

"We had a stressful time. But we have to think positively and overcome the difficulty. We can't give up and be frustrated."

Anis Ud Dowla said 2024 will also be a challenging year.

"To this end, a discipline must return to the financial sector and it should be reformed. The export capacity should be strengthened."

He said the country is witnessing challenges because of misgovernance in the financial sector.

"We are going through economic difficulties in terms of creditability and liquidity of banks. I hope the problems will be sorted out."

"We should look forward to a happy future, not disheartened by the current difficulties."

The noted entrepreneur urged business people to participate in the development of the country by properly paying taxes and maintaining law and order.

"The politicians will look after the political side. From the economic side, we should be helping the government."

He urged the young generation to acquire knowledge.

"Without required knowledge, they will be a burden for society. But if they attain the knowledge and embrace the latest technologies, they will be an asset for Bangladesh as well as for the world."

"Then they will be able to help the country earn the fame as a role model for development on the global stage."