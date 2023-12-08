Tourism
Our Correspondent, Patuakhali
Fri Dec 8, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Dec 8, 2023 12:00 AM

Tourism

Tourism festival begins in Kuakata

Our Correspondent, Patuakhali
Fri Dec 8, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Dec 8, 2023 12:00 AM
Photo: Sohrab Hossain/Star.

A two-day tourism festival organised by the Bangladesh Tourism Board and the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism starts in Kuakata, Patuakhali today.

The event titled "Bangladesh Festival Kuakata-2023" will highlight the iconic destination and cultural heritage of Bangladesh to local and foreign citizens.

Various programmes -- including kite festival, beach football, Rakhine dance, song, puppet dance, and displaying local culture and food items at stalls -- will be held at the Kuakata sea beach.

