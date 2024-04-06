Attacks in hilly areas will not affect tourism: tourist police chief

Additional Inspector General of Police Md Abu Kalam Siddique, the chief of Tourist Police, today said the attack in the hilly areas will not affect tourism sector.

"Our joint forces are operating in the hilly areas. Security measures have been beefed up. This is an isolated incident. It will not have any impact on the tourism sector of Bangladesh," said Abu Kalam Siddique.

The tourist police chief came up with the remark while responding to a question from journalists after inauguration ceremony of the zonal office of Tourist Police in Ashulia's Jamgora area this afternoon, reports our Savar correspondent.

Law enforcers along with army and border guards started a joint operation against armed group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) in Bandarban from today.

The operation comes after Thursday night's gunfights between police and members of an armed group who attacked the Thanchi Police Station in Bandarban.

AIG Abu Kalam Siddique also said instructions have been given to the all superintendents of Tourist Police to provide adequate security to tourists at all tourist spots across the country on the occasion of Pahela Boishakh celebration.

He said this regional zone (Ashulia's Jamgora) of Tourist Police will play an important role in ensuring the safety of domestic and foreign visitors coming to various entertainment centers, hotels and resorts in Savar-Ashulia and Dhamrai.

According to sources of Tourist Police, this is the first time that Tourist Police has been added for the security of tourists and visitors in the amusement centres in Ashulia and Dhamrai region.

Currently, 20 members of this police unit will work in the region, the sources said.

Tourist Police Dhaka Region SP Naimul Haque was also present at that time.