31 orgs, individuals receive tourism, hospitality awards
Thirty-one organisations and individuals in 25 categories have been recognised and awarded for their excellence in Bangladesh travel, tourism and hospitality sectors.
The winners were awarded at a gala award ceremony held at the Sheraton Dhaka today.
The event was organised by the travel and tourism publication, the Bangladesh Monitor.
The programme is supported by the private-sector financial institution Prime Bank PLC. Online travel agency BuyTickets, travel technology provider Sabre, and tea brand Halda Valley are the partners of the programme.
Peter A Seamone, chairman of PATA was present as the chief guest and handed over trophies to the winners.
Kazi Wahidul Alam, editor of the Bangladesh Monitor, addressed the event.
