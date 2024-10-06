31 orgs, individuals receive tourism, hospitality awards

Thirty-one organisations and individuals in 25 categories have been recognised and awarded for their excellence in Bangladesh travel, tourism and hospitality sectors.

The winners were awarded at a gala award ceremony held at the Sheraton Dhaka today.

The event was organised by the travel and tourism publication, the Bangladesh Monitor.

The programme is supported by the private-sector financial institution Prime Bank PLC. Online travel agency BuyTickets, travel technology provider Sabre, and tea brand Halda Valley are the partners of the programme.

Peter A Seamone, chairman of PATA was present as the chief guest and handed over trophies to the winners.

Kazi Wahidul Alam, editor of the Bangladesh Monitor, addressed the event.