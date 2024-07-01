Asian Automotive organises its first ‘Dealer Meetup’ in Bangladesh

Dewan Shajedur Rahman, managing director and chairman of Asian Automotive Ltd, poses for photographs with participants of a “Dealer Meetup” programme at the Six Seasons Hotel in Dhaka recently. Photo: Asian Automotive

Asian Automotive Ltd, the official distributor of Pirelli tires in Bangladesh, recently organised its first "Dealer Meetup" in a bid to strengthen the relationship between the company and its network of dealers.

Dewan Shajedur Rahman, managing director and chairman of the automotive company, inaugurated the event at the Six Seasons Hotel in Dhaka, according to a press release.

In his speech, Rahman highlighted the importance of dealer collaboration and the company's commitment to providing high-quality Pirelli tires.

"We are proud to work with such dedicated partners who help us bring the excellence of Pirelli tires to our customers," he said.

Avik Anwar, a prominent racer and the first Bangladeshi to win an international motorsport event, attended the event.

Anwar shared his enthusiasm for Pirelli tires and their role in enhancing vehicle performance.

"I always put my trust in Pirelli tires," he said.

One of the highlights of the event was an award ceremony that recognised the top-performing dealers for their exceptional sales performance and dedication to promoting Pirelli tires in Bangladesh.

Other senior officials were also present.