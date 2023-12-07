Industries
Star Business Report
Thu Dec 7, 2023 01:45 PM
Last update on: Thu Dec 7, 2023 01:48 PM

Alltex to buy reconditioned textile dyeing, finishing machinery

Alltex Industries Ltd has decided to buy reconditioned textile dyeing and finishing machinery for the production of knitting fabrics to be used in manufacturing inner wear.

The board of the company took the decision in its meeting on December 6, Alltex said in a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange today.

The purchase will be made using funds from the company's own sources.

After installation of the machinery the production of the company will increase by 12 tonnes per day.

This investment is expected to increase the annual turnover by about Tk 190 crore.

The project will commence operation from March 1, 2024, according to the DSE disclosure.

Related topic:
Alltex Industries
