Locals bar initiation of works for Patuakhali EPZ

Demand compensation against land acquisition

Locals on Saturday barred the initiation of land development for an export processing zone (EPZ) at Patuakhali sadar upazila demanding compensation for land acquired by the government.

Around 150 people staged the protest at Pachakoralia mouza of Auliapur union.

One of them, Md Shafiqul Islam Bhashani, told The Daily Star that 12 acres of his land had been acquired.

"I submitted related documents at the Deputy Commissioner's (DC) office for compensation but the payment is being delayed under various pretexts," he said.

Patuakhali EPZ will be set up on 410.78 acres of land of around 1,200 people who allsubmitted their documents at the DC office for compensation, confirmed Humayun Kabir, chairman of the union parishad.

Bangladesh Export Processing Zone Authority (BEPZA) gave the compensation totalling Tk 262 crore to the Patuakhali DC for disbursement nine months ago, said the project director, Shafiqul Islam.

Asked, Patuakhali DC Noor Qutubul Alam said the disbursement was delayed for a manpower shortage and they would address the issue soon.

Scheduled to be implemented by Bepza by June 2026, the project will cost Tk 1,443 crore, of which Tk 334 crore would come from Bepza and the rest from the government.

There are currently eight EPZs in Bangladesh, namely the Chittagong EPZ, Dhaka EPZ, Mongla EPZ, Ishwardi EPZ, Cumilla EPZ, Uttara EPZ, Adamji EPZ and Karnaphuli EPZ.