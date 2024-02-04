IT exports in the slow lane as demand falls

Information technology exports from Bangladesh dropped 4.4 percent in the first five months of the current fiscal year as the demand for software developers and products has fallen due to the lingering global economic slowdown.

According to the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), earnings of domestic IT firms stood at $221.15 million in July-November of 2023-24, down from $231.34 million in the identical period a year earlier.

Industry people said the demand in major export destinations such as the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union has either dipped or hasn't grown much in the last one year, forcing firms to put the expansion plan related to IT teams on hold.

The drop in IT exports was mainly contributed by lower earnings from software sales, which decreased 31.63 percent year-on-year to $16.19 million in the five months to November.

Ferdous Mahmud Shaon, chief executive officer of Cefalo, a software company, said the firm experienced a 15 to 20 percent drop in demand in the last six months in the EU, especially in Norway, the biggest market for the growing company.

"We are witnessing a substantial low demand from the Norwegian market due to the gloomy economic situation."

He identified two reasons for the business slowdown.

First, startups in export destinations are cutting back their investments as they are not getting venture capital investments, thus slimming down their own IT teams as part of the cost-cutting measures.

"For example, two startups that source software developers from us have reduced the number of employees from 25 to just five," Shaon said.

Similarly, big companies in the EU are posting lower profits, so they are not hiring developers from countries like Bangladesh even if someone resigns, he added.

Cefalo hired more than 100 people from early 2022 to mid-2023 to take its overall manpower to 250. The hiring has remained paused for the last six months.

"I am not surprised by the export drop," said Fahim Mashroor, a former president of the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS).

He said many tech professionals in the developed markets have lost jobs in re