Zakaria Taher new chairman of National Bank risk management committee

Zakaria Taher has been elected the chairman of the Risk Management Committee of National Bank Limited.

The election was held during the bank's 505th meeting of the board of directors recently, the bank said in a press release.

Taher is a director of the bank. He is a distinguished entrepreneur and businessman in Bangladesh.

He is the chairman of TS Holdings, Purbachal Drillers, and TS Packaging.

Taher is the managing director of several companies, including Armana Limited, Armana Apparels, Armana Fashion, Armach Logistics, Denimach Limited, Denimach Washing, Zyta Apparels, and Jeans Culture.

He obtained his bachelor's degree in business management from the University of West Virginia, USA.