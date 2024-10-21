Banks
Zahid Hossain made Krishi Bank chairman

Mohammad Zahid Hossain joined Bangladesh Krishi Bank as its chairman on Sunday.

Hossain previously performed his responsibilities as a principal economist for the South Asia Department at the Asian Development Bank (ADB), said a press release.

He worked at the Manila-based multilateral lender to oversee ADB's Bangladesh Country Programming and Economic Analysis-related works.

He also worked as an ADB consultant for a long time in the Ministry of Finance to advise senior officials on macroeconomic and sector issues.

In 1979, he started his professional career in customs cadre.

Hossain played a central role in the design, development and implementation of value-added tax (VAT) in Bangladesh.

He was also involved in the coordinated reforms of indirect taxes in the country.

Hossain earned a master's degree in economics from the University of Dhaka and also another master's degree and PhD from the University of the Philippines.

