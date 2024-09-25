Yeahia joins First Security Islami Bank as AMD

Abu Reza Md Yeahia has joined First Security Islami Bank PLC as additional managing director (AMD).

Yeahia was previously serving as additional managing director of Social Islami Bank PLC, the bank said in a press release.

During his 35-year career, Yeahia has assumed the role ofcompany secretary, chief anti-money laundering and compliance officer, and chief law officer.

He has also demonstrated expertise in the international banking division, development wing, retail investment wing and legal department.

He started his professional banking career with Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC as a probationary officer in 1989 and worked in different capacities before being promoted to deputy managing director.

Yeahia obtained his honour's and master's degrees in law from the University of Dhaka.