Banks
Star Business Desk
Wed Sep 25, 2024 08:56 PM
Last update on: Wed Sep 25, 2024 09:04 PM

Most Viewed

Banks

Yeahia joins First Security Islami Bank as AMD

Star Business Desk
Wed Sep 25, 2024 08:56 PM Last update on: Wed Sep 25, 2024 09:04 PM

Abu Reza Md Yeahia has joined First Security Islami Bank PLC as additional managing director (AMD).

Yeahia was previously serving as additional managing director of Social Islami Bank PLC, the bank said in a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

During his 35-year career, Yeahia has assumed the role ofcompany secretary, chief anti-money laundering and compliance officer, and chief law officer.

He has also demonstrated expertise in the international banking division, development wing, retail investment wing and legal department.

He started his professional banking career with Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC as a probationary officer in 1989 and worked in different capacities before being promoted to deputy managing director.

Yeahia obtained his honour's and master's degrees in law from the University of Dhaka.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|স্বাস্থ্য

ডেঙ্গু: ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ২ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ৮৫৪

চলতি বছর এখন পর্যন্ত ডেঙ্গুতে মারা গেছেন ১৩৮ জন।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

শেখ হাসিনার দেশে ফেরা তার ওপরই নির্ভর করছে: জয়

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে