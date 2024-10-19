Uttara Bank holds anti-money laundering conference

Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, managing director and CEO of Uttara Bank PLC, attends an “Anti-Money Laundering Conference-2024” as chief guest at a hotel in the capital recently. Photo: Uttara Bank

Uttara Bank PLC recently organised the "Anti-Money Laundering Conference-2024" at a hotel in the capital.

Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, managing director and CEO of the bank, attended the conference as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Md Abul Hashem, deputy managing director and chief anti-money laundering compliance officer of the bank, presided over the programme.

Maksudul Hasan, Md Ashraf-uz-Zaman and Md Rezaul Karim, deputy managing directors of the bank, along with zonal heads, executives, and in-charges of branches and sub-branches, were also present.