Uttara Bank holds annual risk management conference

Md Ashraf-uz-Zaman, deputy managing director and chief risk officer of Uttara Bank PLC, delivers his speech at the “Annual Risk Management Conference-2024” at a hotel in Dhaka recently. Photo: Uttara Bank

Uttara Bank PLC recently organised its "Annual Risk Management Conference-2024" at a hotel in Dhaka.

Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, managing director and CEO of the bank, attended the conference as the chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Md Ashraf-uz-Zaman, deputy managing director and chief risk officer of Uttara Bank, presided over the conference.

Maksudul Hasan, Md Abul Hashem and Md Rezaul Karim, deputy managing directors, along with zonal heads, executives, and branch and sub-branch incumbents were also present.