Uttara Bank declares 30% dividend

Azharul Islam, chairman of Uttara Bank, presides over the bank’s 41st annual general meeting, which was held virtually today. The meeting announced 30 percent dividend for 2023. Photo: Uttara Bank

Uttara Bank today announced a 30 percent dividend, including a 17.50 percent cash dividend, for the year that ended on December 31, 2023.

The announcement came at the bank's 41st annual general meeting, which was held virtually, the bank said in a press release.

Azharul Islam, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, where the bank's annual report for 2023 along with profit and loss accounts were approved by shareholders.

Iftekharul Islam, vice-chairman, Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, managing director and CEO, and the lender's directors also joined the meeting.