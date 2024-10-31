United Commercial Bank launches ‘CyberSource’ for businesses

Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, managing director and CEO of United Commercial Bank (UCB) PLC, and Sabbir Ahmed, country manager for Bangladesh at Visa, pose for photographs after signing an agreement on a payment gateway solution at the bank’s corporate office in Dhaka recently. Photo: United Commercial Bank

United Commercial Bank (UCB) PLC signed an agreement with Visa to launch a payment gateway solution, styled "CyberSource", aimed at enhancing payment management for businesses and merchants.

Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Sabbir Ahmed, country manager for Bangladesh at Visa, penned the deal at the former's corporate office in Dhaka recently, the bank said in a press release.

Expressing optimism, Rashid said, "We believe our customers deserve the best, and CyberSource, our VISA payment gateway, reflects our commitment to providing top-quality payment solutions."

"We are confident that this platform will enhance our overall operational efficiency, helping businesses succeed in the digital economy," he added.

This advanced solution offers secure, efficient and scalable payment processing tailored to diverse client needs.

Md Abdullah Al Mamoon, deputy managing director and chief operating officer of the bank, and Golam Yeazdani, head of digital banking and transformation, along with other senior officials from both organisations were present.