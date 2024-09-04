Union Bank’s new board holds first meeting

Md Fariduddin Ahmed, chairman of Union Bank, presides over the bank's newly constituted board of directors’ meeting at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Union Bank

Union Bank's newly constituted board of directors held their first meeting at the bank's head office in Dhaka recently.

Md Fariduddin Ahmed, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, the bank said in a press release.

Md Humayun Kabir, Mohammed Saiful Alam, Shahidul Islam Zahid and Sheikh Zahidul Islam, members of the board, attended the meeting.

The board expressed its sincere appreciation to the bank's depositors, business partners, well-wishers, and all other stakeholders for their unwavering trust and continued cooperation.

The board reviewed the bank's current business operations and reaffirmed its strong commitment to overcoming ongoing challenges.

They underscored the importance of collaboration with all employees, officers, business partners, depositors, and regulatory bodies, including the Bangladesh Bank.

They also expressed optimism that Union Bank PLC would be established as a model Shariah-compliant bank through collective efforts.