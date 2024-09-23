Union Bank holds ‘Branch Manager Conference’

Md Fariduddin Ahmad, chairman of Union Bank PLC, attends a “Branch Manager Conference” of the bank at its head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Union Bank

Union Bank PLC today organised a "Branch Manager Conference" at the bank's head office in Dhaka to achieve the business target of 2024.

Md Fariduddin Ahmad, chairman of the bank, attended the conference as the chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

In his speech, Ahmad said Union Bank branch managers should continue setting examples of service and business successes at home and abroad.

He advised all to be more customer-friendly, Shariah-compliant and client-trust-oriented.

Sheikh Zahidul Islam, chairman of the audit committee of the bank, Md Humayun Kabir, chairman of the risk management committee, Md Shahidul Islam Zahid and Mohammad Saiful Alam, independent directors, Mohammad Mozahidul Islam Chowdhury, chairman of the Shariah supervisory committee, and Mohammad Muhibbullahil Baqee, member secretary, were present.

ABM Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, managing director of the bank, presided over the conference.

The bank's directors urged the branch managers to collect deposits and unearned investments on an urgent basis to overcome the ongoing liquidity crisis.

In the conference, the directors also discussed bank deposits, investment, foreign trade, expatriate income and various ongoing issues in detail.

They advised all branch managers to achieve the business targets of 2024 by providing better services.