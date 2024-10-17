UCB strikes deal to enhance banking services for Dmoney

Mohammad Arif Hossain, chief executive officer of Dmoney Bangladesh, and Nabil Mustafizur Rahman, additional managing director of United Commercial Bank PLC, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the latter’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: United Commercial Bank

United Commercial Bank (UCB) PLC recently signed an agreement with payment service provider Dmoney Bangladesh to improve banking services for the latter's customers.

Mohammad Arif Hossain, chief executive officer of Dmoney Bangladesh, and Nabil Mustafizur Rahman, additional managing director of UCB, penned the deal at the bank's head office in Dhaka, according to a press release.

This collaboration aims to provide Dmoney customers with more convenient and efficient banking options, further strengthening the bank's commitment to delivering exceptional financial services.

It includes a range of services, such as the Trust Cum Settlement Account, options to add money from the bank to the payment service provider, and seamless money transfers from Dmoney to the lender.

Md Abdullah Al Mamoon, deputy managing director of the bank, and Md Sekander-E-Azam, senior executive vice-president and head of transaction banking, attended the event.

Siraj Siddiquey (Shakil), chief business officer of the payment service provider, and Zayeed Al Karim, head of operations and partnership management, were present.

Other senior officials and representatives from both the organisations were also present.