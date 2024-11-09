UCB opens two branches in Cumilla, Noakhali

Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, managing director and CEO of United Commercial Bank PLC, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a branch of the bank on Abdul Halim Sarak, Basurhat in Noakhali recently. Photo: United Commercial Bank

United Commercial Bank (UCB) PLC recently opened two new branches at Mainamati in Cumilla and Basurhat in Noakhali with a view to providing top-notch banking services to residents of these areas.

These are the 230th and 231st branches of the bank, the bank said in a press release.

Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated both branches as the chief guest.

"So many people in the country are still out of formal banking services. We aim to bring more people under banking services, expediting the process of digital inclusion," Rashid said.

"Through these two new branches, UCB will be providing the most advanced banking services to the people living in this region."

Established in 1983, United Commercial Bank PLC has been expanding its branch network system across the country to ensure best banking services for its customers, the press release added.

Obaidur Rahman, chairman of the audit committee of the bank, along with business leaders and other senior officials were also present.