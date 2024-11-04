Banks
Star Business Desk
Mon Nov 4, 2024 09:28 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 4, 2024 09:36 PM

Most Viewed

Banks

UCB opens Tekerhat branch in Madaripur

Star Business Desk
Mon Nov 4, 2024 09:28 PM Last update on: Mon Nov 4, 2024 09:36 PM
Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, managing director and CEO of United Commercial Bank PLC, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate the Tekerhat branch of the bank on Tekerhat Residential Road in Madaripur today. Photo: United Commercial Bank

United Commercial Bank (UCB) PLC opened a branch at Tekerhat in Madaripur today.

Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the branch, said a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"UCB has taken time-befitting initiatives to make banking services modern, safe, easy and customer-friendly by taking into account customer needs and the changing realities," said Rashid.

"Apart from banking services, UCB is implementing welfare programmes in agriculture, education and health sectors as part of our corporate social responsibility. Environment-friendly green banking is also our priority," he added.

Md Shazzad Hossoin, vice-chairman of UCB, along with local business leaders and other senior officials of the bank were also present.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
মার্কিন নির্বাচনের দুই প্রার্থী ট্রাম্প ও কমলা। কোলাজ ছবি: এএফপি
|আন্তর্জাতিক

শেষ প্রচারণায় তরুণদের ভোট চাইলেন কমলা, ট্রাম্প বললেন ‘কমলা উগ্রবাদী’

কমলার সমালোচনায় মেতেছেন ট্রাম্প। অপরদিকে তরুণ-তরুণীদের ভোট চেয়েছেন কমলা।  

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ভারত

বিজেপিকে ঝাড়খণ্ডের মুখ্যমন্ত্রীর প্রশ্ন: ‘হাসিনাকে কেন ভারতে আশ্রয় দেওয়া হলো’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে