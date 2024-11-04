UCB opens Tekerhat branch in Madaripur

Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, managing director and CEO of United Commercial Bank PLC, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate the Tekerhat branch of the bank on Tekerhat Residential Road in Madaripur today. Photo: United Commercial Bank

United Commercial Bank (UCB) PLC opened a branch at Tekerhat in Madaripur today.

Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the branch, said a press release.

"UCB has taken time-befitting initiatives to make banking services modern, safe, easy and customer-friendly by taking into account customer needs and the changing realities," said Rashid.

"Apart from banking services, UCB is implementing welfare programmes in agriculture, education and health sectors as part of our corporate social responsibility. Environment-friendly green banking is also our priority," he added.

Md Shazzad Hossoin, vice-chairman of UCB, along with local business leaders and other senior officials of the bank were also present.