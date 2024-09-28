UCB, BAF Shaheen College Ctg sign deal over tuition fee collection

Md Sekander-E-Azam, head of transaction banking at United Commercial Bank, and Group Captain Saleh Ahmed Khan, principal of BAF Shaheen College, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the BAF Base Zahurul Haque in Patenga, Chattogram recently. Photo: United Commercial Bank

United Commercial Bank (UCB) recently signed an agreement with BAF Shaheen College Chattogram to enhance the tuition fee payment process.

Md Sekander-E-Azam, head of transaction banking at the bank, and Group Captain Saleh Ahmed Khan, principal of BAF Shaheen College, penned the deal at BAF Base Zahurul Haque in Patenga, Chattogram, said a press release.

The new agreement allows for the implementation of a specially designed online payment platform, along with a dedicated collection booth, Upay, and various alternative delivery channels for fee collection.

BAF Shaheen College, managed by the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF), is recognised for its commitment to quality education.

The agreement marks a significant collaboration between the bank and one of the region's most esteemed educational institutions.

This collaboration is expected to streamline the tuition payment process, providing greater convenience for students and parents, while enhancing the overall educational experience at BAF Shaheen College.

The event was attended by senior officials from both organisations, underscoring the importance of this initiative.